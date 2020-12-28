Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About The NFC East Tonight

The NFC East is coming down to two games in Week 17 – just like it should.

The Cowboys, Giants and Washington Football Team all remain alive in the race for the NFC East crown heading into the final week of the season.

Dallas beat Philadelphia, 37-17, on Sunday afternoon. Washington, starting Dwayne Haskins at quarterback, fell to Carolina.

The NFC East crown will now come down to Week 17:

Washington wins the division with a win over Philadelphia

Dallas wins the division with a win over New York and a Washington loss.

New York wins the division with a win over Dallas and a Washington loss.

∙ Cowboys/Giants: Winner of this game gets in if Washington loses to the Eagles pic.twitter.com/h3a4PR8vna — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 28, 2020

The NFC East was the worst division in football for the season, but it’ll be the most-entertaining division in football come Week 17.

We have a triple-threat match:

Triple threat match for the NFC East title next Sunday pic.twitter.com/jOYAjp8741 — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) December 28, 2020

Just like we all expected Dallas, minus Dak, with a losing record, will have a chance to win the NFC East in week 17. pic.twitter.com/GLxClACE6T — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 28, 2020

It doesn’t get more NFC East than having some winner-take-all games in the final week of the season.

It will be interesting to see how the NFL handles it from a television standpoint. The game between the Cowboys and the Giants can’t kick off after the game between the Eagles and Washington. Perhaps both game will kick off at the same time, or we’ll get one followed by another.