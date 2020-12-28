The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About The NFC East Tonight

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday against Pittsburgh.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 08: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys watches action during a game agains33t the Pittsburgh Steelers at AT&T Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The NFC East is coming down to two games in Week 17 – just like it should.

The Cowboys, Giants and Washington Football Team all remain alive in the race for the NFC East crown heading into the final week of the season.

Dallas beat Philadelphia, 37-17, on Sunday afternoon. Washington, starting Dwayne Haskins at quarterback, fell to Carolina.

The NFC East crown will now come down to Week 17:

  • Washington wins the division with a win over Philadelphia
  • Dallas wins the division with a win over New York and a Washington loss.
  • New York wins the division with a win over Dallas and a Washington loss.

The NFC East was the worst division in football for the season, but it’ll be the most-entertaining division in football come Week 17.

We have a triple-threat match:

It doesn’t get more NFC East than having some winner-take-all games in the final week of the season.

It will be interesting to see how the NFL handles it from a television standpoint. The game between the Cowboys and the Giants can’t kick off after the game between the Eagles and Washington. Perhaps both game will kick off at the same time, or we’ll get one followed by another.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.