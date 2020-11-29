Everyone’s Making The Same Tim Tebow Joke Tonight

The Denver Broncos will be without a true quarterback on Sunday.

All four of Denver’s quarterbacks have been deemed unable to play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. One quarterback reportedly tested positive and the other three have been deemed close contacts.

The Broncos reportedly tried to get the game pushed to Tuesday, but the NFL isn’t having it.

“The three quarterbacks, who are not experiencing any symptoms, immediately left the practice field and departed UCHealth Training Center. All three have consistently tested negative for COVID-19 via both daily PCR testing and additional POC testing administered as a precaution…With NFL/NFLPA protocols mandating a five-day quarantine period for high-risk close contacts, we were informed that Lock, Rypien and Bortles will be ineligible to participate in Sunday’s game against New Orleans,” the Broncos said.

This leaves the Broncos with some running back and wide receiver options on Sunday. Denver is expected to go with former Wake Forest QB turned wide receiver Kendall Hinton against New Orleans.

Of course, the Broncos have had success before – that’s what everyone is joking about with Tim Tebow, anyway.

fwiw, i once saw the broncos go to the playoffs and beat the steelers without a quarterback. it can be done. — bomani (@bomani_jones) November 28, 2020

Well played, Bomani, even if it is a tad harsh.

Denver and New Orleans are scheduled to play on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. E.T. on FOX.