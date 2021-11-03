The Odell Beckham Jr. era in Cleveland looks as though it could be coming to an end very soon.

Yesterday, the wide receiver’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a highlight video of several times Browns QB Baker Mayfield failed to throw the ball to his son in wide open situations. Today, OBJ was excused from practice despite showing up ready to play as usual.

With a potential release for the veteran WR inbound, NFL fans and analyst are already speculating about his next landing spot.

The overwhelming favorite right now appears to be the New Orleans Saints.

OBJ would look good in a Saints uniform … just saying. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) November 3, 2021

Obj getting released and saints need a Wr1 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ sound like a match to me — 1PF (@Jefe5_) November 3, 2021

According to reports from Kimberly Martin of ESPN, the Browns and Saints actually discussed a potential trade for Beckham just before yesterday’s trade deadline. But given the amount of money remaining on OBJ’s 2021 contract, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement.

With injury issues all over the wide receiver corps, the Saints are in dire need of a WR1 — a role that Beckham could certainly fill.

Born and raised in Baton Rouge and playing his college ball at LSU, the three-time Pro-Bowl wideout has deep connections with New Orleans area as well.

So far this year with the Browns, Beckham has reeled in just 232 yards and zero touchdowns. In last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he had just one catch for six yards.