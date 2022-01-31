Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers Tonight

The Spun

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers meet on the field.KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 27: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers meets with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) of the Kansas City Chiefs after the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

If you asked NFL fans to name the two most-talented quarterbacks to play over the last 10 years or so, many would probably go with Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

Tom Brady is undoubtedly the greatest quarterback of all-time, but many scouts and analysts would admit that Rodgers and Mahomes might have more natural talent.

Sunday night, NFL fans are making the comparison between Rodgers and Mahomes.

Rodgers won a Super Bowl early on in his career. He’s yet to win another one. Could the same become true of Mahomes?

Of course, that’s unfair – Mahomes is still really young and he’s coming off a fourth straight AFC Championship Game appearance.

But such is life as a star NFL quarterback.

If you’re not winning the Super Bowl, you’re susceptible to criticism.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.