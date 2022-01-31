Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers Tonight

If you asked NFL fans to name the two most-talented quarterbacks to play over the last 10 years or so, many would probably go with Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

Tom Brady is undoubtedly the greatest quarterback of all-time, but many scouts and analysts would admit that Rodgers and Mahomes might have more natural talent.

Sunday night, NFL fans are making the comparison between Rodgers and Mahomes.

Rodgers won a Super Bowl early on in his career. He’s yet to win another one. Could the same become true of Mahomes?

"They don't know we the same guy yet" pic.twitter.com/hu97876Dai — I'm sure glad that one guy is gone (@BlakqWasntHere) January 30, 2022

Of course, that’s unfair – Mahomes is still really young and he’s coming off a fourth straight AFC Championship Game appearance.

But such is life as a star NFL quarterback.

If you’re not winning the Super Bowl, you’re susceptible to criticism.