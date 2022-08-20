Everyone's Saying Same Thing About 2022 Buffalo Bills Offense Today

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 23: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes the snap during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 23rd, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Josh Allen and the Bills offense are making it look easy against Denver on Saturday.

Buffalo's starters didn't waste any time marching right down the field on their first drive. Allen finished 3-of-3 with 45 yards and a touchdown. And even when the backups started to filter in, the Bills still kept their foot on the gas.

Case Keenum had a monster first half as well, helping lead the team to a 28-6 halftime lead.

Social media took notice.

"It appears the Bills offense is in good hands with Ken Dorsey," tweeted Bradley Gelber.

"Bills have 300 yards of offense with :13 left in the first half," noted Nate Geary.

"Bills offense has 3 possessions and 3 TD's," said Josh Reed.

"Six plays into watching the Bills offense, and once again simply laughing at what Josh Allen and Gabe Davis can do," tweeted Katherine Fitzgerald.

The Bills are already looking like they're ready for the defending Super Bowl champs in Week 1.