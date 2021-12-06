The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Ben Roethlisberger On Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.PITTSBURGH, PA - December 05: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks down field for a receiver during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens on December 5, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Maybe Ben Roethlisberger isn’t done just yet…

Heading into Sunday afternoon’s game, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was likely done after this season.

“Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers, league sources told ESPN,” he reported.

Big Ben and the Steelers are on the verge of a huge win, though.

Pittsburgh is leading Baltimore, 20-13, with less than a minute to play on Sunday evening. Big Ben led the Steelers on a huge game-leading drive.

Fans are now speculating about how much time he actually has left…

The Steelers and the Ravens are playing on CBS.

It’s shaping up to be a huge finish.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.