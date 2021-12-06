Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Ben Roethlisberger On Sunday

Maybe Ben Roethlisberger isn’t done just yet…

Heading into Sunday afternoon’s game, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was likely done after this season.

“Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers, league sources told ESPN,” he reported.

Big Ben and the Steelers are on the verge of a huge win, though.

Pittsburgh is leading Baltimore, 20-13, with less than a minute to play on Sunday evening. Big Ben led the Steelers on a huge game-leading drive.

Fans are now speculating about how much time he actually has left…

Ben has 5 more years left. — Big Cat (1-1 GOTYs) (@BarstoolBigCat) December 6, 2021

Big Ben what a dime… you couldn’t have asked for a better throw… Johnson you have to come up with that 1… that’s a wideout dream!!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 5, 2021

This is some heroic shit from Big Ben. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 6, 2021

The Steelers and the Ravens are playing on CBS.

It’s shaping up to be a huge finish.