Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bengals, Rams Practice

Inglewood, CA, Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald looks on from the sideline during a preseason game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Robert Gauthier/Getty Images

It looks like it was a bad idea for the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams to practice together this week.

Tempers flared on Thursday afternoon and it led to Rams All-Pro pass rusher Aaron Donald swinging a helmet at a Bengals player.

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman saw something like this coming from a mile away.

"Who could have predicted a Super Bowl rematch “joint” practice would be emotional and lead to chaos? Everyone," Sherman tweeted.

Sherman does have a point, considering that these two teams are coming off an emotional game back in February.

The Bengals were ahead for most of the Super Bowl until the Rams scored the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles was then able to stop Cincinnatti in the final seconds to preserve the win.

The two teams are set to square off on Saturday in a preseason game. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.