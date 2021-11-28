The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Big Ben Today

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the field.PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) points while looking at the the bench during the game on September 19, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Is it time for Ben Roethlisberger to retire?

Many NFL fans are taking to social media with that declaration following his performance on Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers are getting crushed by the Bengals, 31-3, on Sunday.

Roethlisberger is 7 of 16 for 83 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions against his divisional rival this afternoon.

It’s been a tough day.

“Big Ben looks 100 years old today,” FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

It’s time for Ben to retire. Geez,” one fan tweeted.

Big Ben, just retire at halftime,” another fan added.

Barring a stunning late-game comeback, the Steelers will drop to 5-5-1 on the season with this afternoon’s loss.

Pittsburgh will take on Baltimore next weekend.

