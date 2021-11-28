Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Big Ben Today

Is it time for Ben Roethlisberger to retire?

Many NFL fans are taking to social media with that declaration following his performance on Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers are getting crushed by the Bengals, 31-3, on Sunday.

Roethlisberger is 7 of 16 for 83 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions against his divisional rival this afternoon.

It’s been a tough day.

PICK-SIX FOR CINCY AND THE BENGALS ARE ROLLING 🐅 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/1aG9l8vTEX — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 28, 2021

“Big Ben looks 100 years old today,” FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s time for Ben to retire. Geez,” one fan tweeted.

“Big Ben, just retire at halftime,” another fan added.

Barring a stunning late-game comeback, the Steelers will drop to 5-5-1 on the season with this afternoon’s loss.

Pittsburgh will take on Baltimore next weekend.