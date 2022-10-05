Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Blake Bortles, Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots shakes hands with Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars after the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Earlier Wednesday morning, the football world learned that veteran quarterback Blake Bortles was hanging up his cleats.

During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Bortles was asked if he would potentially sign with an NFL team in the near future. That's when he revealed that he retired.

"I have not touched a football since January. I have officially retired, but I didn't tell anybody I retired. A couple of months ago, probably, just didn't tell anyone. So, I guess you guys are kind of the first to hear it publicly, maybe?"

It didn't take long for fans to start reflecting on Bortles career - namely the AFC title game against the New England Patriots.

Fans still aren't over the fact that Bortles may have won the game if not for a very controversial call.

"The fact that Blake Bortles would’ve beat Tom Brady and made the Super Bowl if the refs didn’t mess up the myles jack call is still wild," one fan said showing a video of the play.

"NFL refs been had an agenda man, and regular fans over look it," another fan said.

Others don't think it was a fumble.

"Not a fan of the patriots but he clearly had possession when his knees hit the ground. Just move on," another fan said.

What do you think of the play?