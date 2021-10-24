Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Chris Blewitt Today

The Washington Football Team signed a new kicker earlier this month, adding Chris Blewitt to the roster. Yes, an NFL team has a kicker with the last name of “Blewitt.”

Blewitt made his debut for the Washington Football Team on Sunday. He’s not off to a very good start.

The NFL kicker missed his first attempt of the game, as his first field goal attempt was blocked by the Green Bay Packers.

New kicker Chris Blewitt has his first kick for the WFT blocked… pic.twitter.com/YiEsAVopkC — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 24, 2021

Fans are joking that if your last name is “Blewitt,” you cannot be an NFL kicker, no matter how talented you might be.

“I don’t care what kind of resume a kicker had. Shoot, he could be a Justin Tucker clone. If his last name is Blewitt I ain’t signing him. Nope, no way, no how!! Washington you knew better. Actually, no you don’t!” Ryan Clark wrote.

I don’t care what kind of resume a kicker had. Shoot, he could be a Justin Tucker clone. If his last name is Blewitt I ain’t signing him. Nope, no way, no how!! Washington you knew better. Actually, no you don’t! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 24, 2021

“You literally cannot sign a kicker with the last name Blewitt,” another fan added.

“Not sure Chris Blewitt best name for kicker in the NFL,” one fan added.

Perhaps Blewitt will make these fans think differently by the end of today’s game. For now, though, it’s not looking very good.