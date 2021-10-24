The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Chris Blewitt Today

A field level view of the Washington Football Team stadium.LANDOVER - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of FedExField during the game between the Washington Football Team and the Houston Texans at FedExField on September 19, 2010 in Landover, Maryland. The Texans defeated the WFT in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team signed a new kicker earlier this month, adding Chris Blewitt to the roster. Yes, an NFL team has a kicker with the last name of “Blewitt.”

Blewitt made his debut for the Washington Football Team on Sunday. He’s not off to a very good start.

The NFL kicker missed his first attempt of the game, as his first field goal attempt was blocked by the Green Bay Packers.

Fans are joking that if your last name is “Blewitt,” you cannot be an NFL kicker, no matter how talented you might be.

“I don’t care what kind of resume a kicker had. Shoot, he could be a Justin Tucker clone. If his last name is Blewitt I ain’t signing him. Nope, no way, no how!! Washington you knew better. Actually, no you don’t!” Ryan Clark wrote.

“You literally cannot sign a kicker with the last name Blewitt,” another fan added.

Not sure Chris Blewitt best name for kicker in the NFL,” one fan added.

Perhaps Blewitt will make these fans think differently by the end of today’s game. For now, though, it’s not looking very good.

