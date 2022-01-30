Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Coin Toss On Sunday

We’ve got free football in Kansas City, Missouri ladies and gentlemen. After a couple of negative plays for the Chiefs in the redzone, Harrison Butker knocked in a 44-yard field goal to tie things up and send it to OT.

The Chiefs won the toss in the extra frame, prompting a ton of NFL fans and media members to make their feelings known on the NFL’s controversial overtime rules.

“The NFL really needs to change the OT rules so a coin toss doesn’t decide the winner,” one user tweeted. “Just play another full quarter. Or a 10-min quarter. Anything other than this instant sudden death BS.”

The NFL really needs to change the OT rules so a coin toss doesn't decide the winner. Just play another full quarter. Or a 10-min quarter. Anything other than this instant sudden death BS. — Edward Lawson, Jr., PhD (@EdwardLawsonJr) January 30, 2022

“Going to OT again. Had four walkoffs last week. Why not again?” asked Broncos insider Troy Renck. “Was that Brandon Allen calling the coin toss? Chiefs get ball first.”

Going to OT again. Had four walkoffs last week. Why not again? Was that Brandon Allen calling the coin toss? Chiefs get ball first. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) January 30, 2022

“How many times are we gonna let a coin toss decide the game,” asked another fan.

How many times are we gonna let a coin toss decide the game — Logan Bledsaw (@logan_bledsaw) January 30, 2022

“The crowd cheering the coin toss like they’ve won the superbowl tells you all you need to know about how bad NFL overtime rules are,” said another user.

The crowd cheering the coin toss like they've won the superbowl tells you all you need to know about how bad #NFL overtime rules are — Ed Wooldridge (@eWoold) January 30, 2022

Can the Bengals punch their first ticket to the Super Bowl since the late 80’s?