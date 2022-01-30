The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Coin Toss On Sunday

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Sunday.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals signals from the line of scrimmage in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

We’ve got free football in Kansas City, Missouri ladies and gentlemen. After a couple of negative plays for the Chiefs in the redzone, Harrison Butker knocked in a 44-yard field goal to tie things up and send it to OT.

The Chiefs won the toss in the extra frame, prompting a ton of NFL fans and media members to make their feelings known on the NFL’s controversial overtime rules.

The NFL really needs to change the OT rules so a coin toss doesn’t decide the winner,” one user tweeted. “Just play another full quarter. Or a 10-min quarter. Anything other than this instant sudden death BS.”

Going to OT again. Had four walkoffs last week. Why not again?” asked Broncos insider Troy Renck. “Was that Brandon Allen calling the coin toss? Chiefs get ball first.”

How many times are we gonna let a coin toss decide the game,” asked another fan.

The crowd cheering the coin toss like they’ve won the superbowl tells you all you need to know about how bad NFL overtime rules are,” said another user.

Can the Bengals punch their first ticket to the Super Bowl since the late 80’s?

