The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Cooper Kupp On Sunday

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp on SundayINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams catches an 11 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

How good is Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp?

He’s basically uncoverable.

The Los Angeles Rams could be on their way to the Super Bowl, thanks in part to the play from their All-Pro wide receiver.

The Rams and the 49ers are tied up, 17-17, with less than two minutes to play on Sunday evening. Kupp has played a big part on what could be the game-winning drive.

No one in the National Football League has been better at the wide receiver position than Kupp this season.

He and the Rams could be Super Bowl bound if they hold on Sunday.

The finish to the Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship Game is airing on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.