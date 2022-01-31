Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Cooper Kupp On Sunday

How good is Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp?

He’s basically uncoverable.

The Los Angeles Rams could be on their way to the Super Bowl, thanks in part to the play from their All-Pro wide receiver.

The Rams and the 49ers are tied up, 17-17, with less than two minutes to play on Sunday evening. Kupp has played a big part on what could be the game-winning drive.

Cooper Kupp borderline uncoverable in those spots. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 31, 2022

No one in the National Football League has been better at the wide receiver position than Kupp this season.

He and the Rams could be Super Bowl bound if they hold on Sunday.

The finish to the Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship Game is airing on FOX.