Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Dak Prescott Today

Dak Prescott returned to the field on Sunday, following a one-game absence due to a strained calf injury. While the Dallas Cowboys are obviously thrilled to have their quarterback back, things haven’t gone extremely well so far.

The Cowboys are trailing the Broncos, 13-0, midway through the first half.

One word is being used to describe Prescott’s performance: rusty.

Prescott is just 4 for 11 for 54 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. The Cowboys quarterback has missed several wide open wide receivers so far.

Dak is obviously rusty – shockingly off-target early. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 7, 2021

Dak Prescott is rusty and the Cowboys are sleepy…

No excuse for the Pollard drop. Appeared that Lamb slowed up before accelerating on the deep ball from Dak — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 7, 2021

Very Clear Dak looks rusty.

This was what I was scared of a lot of game left but team looks flat. — (Foots The King) (@FootsDaKing) November 7, 2021

It doesn't help that Dak is a little rusty, but Kellen Moore's playcalling is puzzling me so far in this game. — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) November 7, 2021

Two weeks off and Dak looks Hella rusty. That's okay. Expect a big 2nd half explosion. — Turkey Tacos 🦃🌮 (@PacoTheeTacoBoy) November 7, 2021

The Cowboys will need a big second half explosion from Prescott. Dallas is trailing Denver, 13-0, with 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter. The Broncos have the ball and the Cowboys really can’t afford to go down by three scores.

This afternoon’s game is airing on FOX.