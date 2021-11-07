The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Dak Prescott Today

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts in the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott returned to the field on Sunday, following a one-game absence due to a strained calf injury. While the Dallas Cowboys are obviously thrilled to have their quarterback back, things haven’t gone extremely well so far.

The Cowboys are trailing the Broncos, 13-0, midway through the first half.

One word is being used to describe Prescott’s performance: rusty.

Prescott is just 4 for 11 for 54 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. The Cowboys quarterback has missed several wide open wide receivers so far.

The Cowboys will need a big second half explosion from Prescott. Dallas is trailing Denver, 13-0, with 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter. The Broncos have the ball and the Cowboys really can’t afford to go down by three scores.

This afternoon’s game is airing on FOX.

