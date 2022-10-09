Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Giants After Shocking Win

Despite a 4-1 start to the 2022 season, NFL fans aren't buying into the New York Giants just yet.

After Sunday morning's Week 5 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, quite a few NFL doubters took to Twitter to make the same comment about this year's Giants squad.

The Giants have been dubbed the "worst 4-1 team" in NFL history.

"GIANTS FANS HOW DOES IT FEEL TO BE THE WORST 4-1 TEAM IN NFL HISTORY!!!?" one fan wrote.

Plenty of Giants fans are embracing this title as well.

"Worst 4-1 team ever! Keep picking against us!!!" one said.

The Giants have wins over Tennessee, Carolina, Chicago and now Green Bay. Their lone loss of the season comes at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys.

New York will look to become the "worst 5-1 team" with a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.