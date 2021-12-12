Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Heisman Trophy Ceremony

The Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York is one of the most-special nights of the year for the college football world.

However, it appears the Heisman Trophy ceremony could need some reformatting.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy ceremony is currently taking place on ESPN. We have four finalists this year – Alabama’s Bryce Young (the favorite), Ohio State’s C.J Stroud, Pittsburgh Kenny Pickett and Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

Several college football figures believe the ceremony needs to be livened up. We tend to agree.

The Heisman show is so formal and buttoned up, which is exactly the opposite of what college football has evolved into. The presentation could really use some juice but the Heisman Trust is very much stuck in the past — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 12, 2021

I just texted the same thing to @NicoleAuerbach. It’s dead silent and just kinda weird. Drawn out for a single award. Give it a funny host or something, celebrate the sport like the CFB award show. Make it fun. https://t.co/kj9MtNMD47 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 12, 2021

Damn the Heisman ceremony is some brutal television. Just show us the 4 players' highlights, get a shot of Mike Rozier's suit, read off the envelope and let the winner give a 60 second speech. It's not that hard. — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 12, 2021

The @piesmantrophy (RIP) was the only award show that actually fit the vibe of college football, and that’s because it was fun highlights, food and based on an actual joke. All award shows should be like that. This is so stiff. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 12, 2021

The Heisman Trophy ceremony is a special night, but it’s not very good television right now. It also doesn’t appear to be very fun for those in attendance.

Perhaps things can change in 2022 and beyond.