Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Heisman Trophy Ceremony

Heisman Trophy ceremony on ESPN.NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 11: The Heisman Trophy finalists defensive end Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan, quarterback Kenny Pickett from Pittsburgh, quarterback C.J. Stroud from Ohio State and quarterback Bryce Young from Alabama during questions from the media at the Marriott Marquis in New York on December 11, 2021 in New York City, NY. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York is one of the most-special nights of the year for the college football world.

However, it appears the Heisman Trophy ceremony could need some reformatting.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy ceremony is currently taking place on ESPN. We have four finalists this year – Alabama’s Bryce Young (the favorite), Ohio State’s C.J Stroud, Pittsburgh Kenny Pickett and Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

Several college football figures believe the ceremony needs to be livened up. We tend to agree.

The Heisman Trophy ceremony is a special night, but it’s not very good television right now. It also doesn’t appear to be very fun for those in attendance.

Perhaps things can change in 2022 and beyond.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.