Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Ime Udoka Today

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 11: Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics talks with Robert Williams III #44 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of the game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on March 11, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has done a tremendous job with his team this season.

The Celtics just dethroned the defending champs (Milwaukee Bucks) in Game 7 of the second round and are on their way to the Eastern Conference Final.

Boston ended up pulling away in the second half, outscoring Milwaukee 61-38 in the final two quarters.

Grant Williams led the way with 27 points and six rebounds. He also hit 7 three-pointers during the game as he couldn't be stopped.

Jayson Tatum, Payton Pritchard, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart also finished the game in double figures for the Celtics.

The NBA world has loved the coaching job Udoka has done so far.

This is Boston's first trip to the Eastern Conference Final since 2018. The Celtics will now take on the Miami Heat with a berth in the NBA Finals at stake.

The series is expected to start sometime this coming week.