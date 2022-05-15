Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Ime Udoka Today
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has done a tremendous job with his team this season.
The Celtics just dethroned the defending champs (Milwaukee Bucks) in Game 7 of the second round and are on their way to the Eastern Conference Final.
Boston ended up pulling away in the second half, outscoring Milwaukee 61-38 in the final two quarters.
Grant Williams led the way with 27 points and six rebounds. He also hit 7 three-pointers during the game as he couldn't be stopped.
Jayson Tatum, Payton Pritchard, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart also finished the game in double figures for the Celtics.
The NBA world has loved the coaching job Udoka has done so far.
This is Boston's first trip to the Eastern Conference Final since 2018. The Celtics will now take on the Miami Heat with a berth in the NBA Finals at stake.
The series is expected to start sometime this coming week.