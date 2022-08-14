Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Jim Harbaugh, Jim Schwartz Sunday

San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, shakes hands with Detroit Lions head coach Jim Schwartz after the 49ers' 27-19 win at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2012. (Nhat V. Meyer/Staff) (Photo by Nhat V. Meyer/MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images/Getty Images

A very awkward moment at the end of a Premier League match has the wider sports world buzzing about former NFL head coaches Jim Harbaugh and Jim Schwartz today.

Today's marquee matchup between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea ended in a 2-2 draw. But when managers Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel met for a handshake, things got really heated.

Conte and Tuchel got in each other's faces after they grabbed hands, causing both benches to clear in order to separate them. The two might have come to blows if all of the players, coaches and officials hadn't stepped in to keep them apart.

But for NFL fans who saw the incredible clip, it reminded them of a particular incident from 2011 where then-Detroit Lions head coach Jim Schwartz angrily shook then-San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh's hand after a loss:

After a very brief handshake, Schwartz tried to chase down Harbaugh and tried to get at him. The two coaches had to be separated by both teams.

The Conte-Tuchel spat had a lot of NFL fans reminiscing about that particular incident in the comments and retweets:

Neither Jim Schwartz nor Jim Harbaugh were substantially punished for that particular incident. But it remains the stuff of legends in the NFL.

As for Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel, they both received post-match red cards, which means they will both be suspended for their next Premier League matches.