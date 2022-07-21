Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Joe Burrow On Thursday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to a massive five-year, $230.5 million contract with $160 million guaranteed.

It seems every year contract values continue to skyrocket, particularly at the quarterback position.

After this coming season, Bengals QB Joe Burrow is eligible to receive a contract extension from the Cincinnati organization. And with this high market value set by his fellow No. 1 overall pick/Heisman Trophy winner, the up-and-coming star will no doubt get his bag.

"That Joe Burrow contract about to go NUTS," one fan wrote.

"Joe Burrow gonna be a 5 year 300M fully guaranteed contract," another added.

"Just saw Kyler Murray’s contract. Can anyone help me start a go fund me for when Burrow needs his new deal? I like to get ahead of these things," another said.

After suffering an ACL tear midway through his rookie season, Burrow returned for an outstanding 2021 campaign that saw him carry the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance. If he's able to maintain or improve on his play from this past season, there's no reason why the Cincinnati front office wouldn't throw a large sum of money his way.

In fact, given the exponential growth of quarterback contracts over the years, the Bengals will likely look to lock Burrow down as soon as possible.