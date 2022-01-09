Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Joe Judge On Sunday

The Spun

Giants head coach Joe Judge stands on the sideline.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Joe Judge of the New York Giants looks on during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Is Joe Judge trying to get fired?

Many believe the New York Giants head coach has to be pulling a George Costanza after his team’s ridiculously embarrassing first half performance against Washington.

The Giants are trailing the Football Team, 6-0, at halftime of Sunday afternoon’s game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

One play in particular is standing out among all the embarrassment, though.

The Giants ran a quarterback sneak on a 3rd and 9 late in the first half.

It doesn’t get much sadder than that.

Judge will reportedly likely be brought back for another season in 2022, though perhaps today’s results will change that mindset.

New York and Washington are playing on FOX.

