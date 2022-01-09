Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Joe Judge On Sunday

Is Joe Judge trying to get fired?

Many believe the New York Giants head coach has to be pulling a George Costanza after his team’s ridiculously embarrassing first half performance against Washington.

The Giants are trailing the Football Team, 6-0, at halftime of Sunday afternoon’s game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

One play in particular is standing out among all the embarrassment, though.

The Giants ran a quarterback sneak on a 3rd and 9 late in the first half.

The 4-12 Giants just ran a very obvious QB sneak on third-and-9 in the second quarter of Week 18. I’m in awe of how sad this is pic.twitter.com/4fLaHuyYDi — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 9, 2022

It doesn’t get much sadder than that.

Is Joe Judge trying to get fired? https://t.co/Pjioxs5m2a — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) January 9, 2022

Joe Judge has to be trying to get fired — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) January 9, 2022

Is Judge trying to get fired? Feels like George Costanza. pic.twitter.com/vy3f8FatfN — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) January 9, 2022

Tell me again how an NFL team does this In the second quarter of the game with more than 4 mins left. Judge trying to get fired? #Giants pic.twitter.com/qy7Db7OXhu — Carp (@robcarpenter81) January 9, 2022

Joe Judge knows he isn’t getting fired and is showing out now. https://t.co/7eY0PWAZiZ — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) January 9, 2022

Judge will reportedly likely be brought back for another season in 2022, though perhaps today’s results will change that mindset.

New York and Washington are playing on FOX.