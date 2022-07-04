Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Joey Chestnut Today

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Joey Chestnut reacts after competing during the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2018 in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Joey Chestnut won the contest, eating a Coney Island record 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

Today could be Joey Chestnut's flu game.

That's what everyone on social media is saying, anyway, as the legendary Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion is dealing with an injury before the famous competition.

Chestnut will be on crutches this afternoon, as he injured something in his leg. However, the legendary foot eater is not worried about the impact it'll have on his performance.

“I’m gonna eat like a madman,” Chestnut told Fox News Digital.

“It’s a ruptured tendon,” he added of his injury.

“It’s all right. I’ll be able to stand up and eat. I’m excited.”

The annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is set to take place from Coney Island later on Monday afternoon.

It should be a good one.