Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Jordan Love On Tuesday

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur as Jordan Love #10 listens during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested that the players making consistent mistakes need to be benched.

"Guys who are making too many mistakes, shouldn't be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps. Maybe guys who aren't playing, maybe give them a chance," he said.

Unsurprisingly, the NFL world used these comments as an opportunity to poke fun at the back-to-back league MVP.

Fans and analysts around the league suggested that Jordan Love start over Rodgers because of his rough start to the 2022 season.

"I would laugh if LaFleur called his bluff and named Jordan Love the starter for the rest of the season like the Colts just did with Sam Ehlinger," one fan wrote.

"Congratulations to jordan love on his upcoming start against the bills on sunday night football," another said.

"What a selfless act to want Jordan Love to get some reps," another added.

The Packers have now lost three games in a row, dropping their 2022 overall record to 3-4. Rodgers completed 23/35 passes for 194 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions during Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders.

Love is in his third season as a backup for Rodgers after he was selected with a first-round pick in 2020.