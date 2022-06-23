Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Kevin Durant Amid Rumors

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tension is building in Brooklyn as the NBA offseason is in full swing.

There are rumors that Kyrie Riving could be on his way out if the two sides can't come to an agreement. If that happens, Irving would have a list of teams ready for a sign-and-trade situation.

That would leave Durant as the big star in Brooklyn, but he could also decide to want out. One of the Nets' biggest fears is that Durant asks for a trade if the Irving situation doesn't sort itself out.

NBA fans have the same opinion when it comes to Durant originally leaving the Warriors to team up with Irving.

"Durant hitching his wagon to Kyrie will go down as the worst decision a superstar has ever made," WFAN's Brandon Tierney said.

"Hitching his wagon to Kyrie and leaving Steph was the single-worst decision in free agency history!” Adam Schein said.

We'll have to see what happens with Durant after the Irving situation plays out.