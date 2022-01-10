The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Matthew Stafford Tonight

Matthew Stafford warms up on the field.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Can you trust Matthew Stafford in a big game?

Perhaps it’s an unfair question, giving how much he’s given to the game over the years, but it’s certainly one that’s being asked right now.

The Los Angeles Rams just fell to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, the game ending with a Matthew Stafford interception.

Stafford is one of the league’s most-prolific passers, but he’s been interception heavy as of late. That would be extremely costly.

Fans are wondering if you can trust Stafford heading into the playoffs.

The NFC’s playoff matchups, meanwhile, have officially been set.

We’ll get the Buccaneers against the Eagles, the Cowboys against the 49ers and the Rams against the Cardinals in the first round.

Green Bay has the No. 1 seed and the first-round bye.

The Wild Card Weekend can’t get here soon enough!

