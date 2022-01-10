Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Matthew Stafford Tonight

Can you trust Matthew Stafford in a big game?

Perhaps it’s an unfair question, giving how much he’s given to the game over the years, but it’s certainly one that’s being asked right now.

The Los Angeles Rams just fell to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, the game ending with a Matthew Stafford interception.

Stafford is one of the league’s most-prolific passers, but he’s been interception heavy as of late. That would be extremely costly.

Fans are wondering if you can trust Stafford heading into the playoffs.

You cannot trust Matthew Stafford. — David Grubb (@DMGrubb) January 10, 2022

i totally trust matthew stafford in pressure moments go rams — j (@JaRomney) January 10, 2022

I don’t trust stafford at all in the playoffs, he shown up in zero clutch moments this entire season — Alex Singleton Breakout Szn (@N1_har) January 10, 2022

McVay went ultra conservative. Had no trust in Stafford all of a sudden. https://t.co/1qtvQndndA — The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) January 10, 2022

.@CoolCyWrites said all that needed to be said about the Rams' 3rd-down choice a few moments ago. You signed Stafford for that situation. If you can't trust him there, what are we doing? — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) January 10, 2022

The NFC’s playoff matchups, meanwhile, have officially been set.

We’ll get the Buccaneers against the Eagles, the Cowboys against the 49ers and the Rams against the Cardinals in the first round.

Green Bay has the No. 1 seed and the first-round bye.

NFC playoff picture is set: 1) Packers (Bye + home-field)

2) Bucs

3) Cowboys

4) Rams

5) Cardinals

6) 49ers

7) Eagles Wild Card Weekend:

– Eagles @ Bucs

– 49ers @ Cowboys

– Cardinals @ Rams — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 10, 2022

The Wild Card Weekend can’t get here soon enough!