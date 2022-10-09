Everyone's Saying Same Thing About NFC East On Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The NFC East is usually one of the worst divisions in the NFL, but not this season.

Three of the four teams in the division are 4-1 or better as all three have strong chances of making the playoffs by the season's end.

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently 5-0, while the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are both somehow 4-1. Dak Prescott got hurt in Week 1 and many thought the Cowboys' season was over but backup quarterback Cooper Rush has led them to four straight wins.

For New York, the Giants look to be a different team under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. This is their best start to a season since 2009 when they won their first five games.

This has led to numerous fans saying that the NFC East is the best division in the league right now.

We'll have to see if this lasts the entire season, especially when the schedules for these three teams get tougher.