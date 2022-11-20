Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Running Back Dallan Hayden

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 12: Ohio State Buckeyes running back Dallan Hayden (5) runs the football during the fourth quarter of the college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 12, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With Miyan Williams out and TreVeyon Henderson coming off an injury, the Ohio State Buckeyes were forced to dig deep into their running back depth chart during Saturday's game against Maryland.

These circumstances have called on true-freshman running back Dallan Hayden — and the young star has answered.

Hayden has out-touched Henderson, taking 19 carries for 109 yards and three touchdowns.

The college football world took to Twitter to acknowledge what could be the next up-and-coming offensive star for the Buckeyes.

"Dallan Hayden is good. Like, really good," one fan wrote.

"Dallan Hayden completely changed the dynamic of Ohio State’s run game. A healthy RB with good vision seems important," another said.

"I like Dallan Hayden A LOT by the way. He will be a star," another added.

Hayden joined Ryan Day's Buckeye program as a four-star recruit in the 2022 class. He wasn't expected to notch much playing time in his first collegiate season, but the team's RB injury issues have afforded him a great opportunity to show his stuff.

Ohio State fans have got to be happy with their future outlook at the running back position.