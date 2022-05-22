Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Rory McIlroy On Sunday

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 19: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

We could be seeing Rory McIlroy doing his usual thing on Sunday of a major.

McIlroy teed off a short while ago and already has two birdies in his first three holes. Remember, he had a massive charge last month on the final day of The Masters but came up just short.

He's currently tied for seventh with a 2-under score and is seven shots off the lead.

Golf fans are suspecting that another McIlroy charge could be coming for the rest of the afternoon.

The final round of the PGA Championship can be seen on CBS.

Mito Pereira is currently in the lead with a score of 9-under and is followed closely by Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick.