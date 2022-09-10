Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Texas A&M This Saturday Night
No. 6 Texas A&M has put on a recruiting clinic in recent years. But the Aggies are still a couple years away from really being an SEC power and it showed with Saturday's loss to App State.
Fans all had the same thing to say about A&M on social media:
"Texas A&M bought the #1 recruiting class just for their team to lose to Appalachian State at home," tweeted the college football subreddit.
"Nick Saban watching Jimbo Fisher and [Texas A&M] get upset," said FanDuel Sportsbook.
"Texas A&M has announced that it's joining the LIV Tour."
"Appalachian State, with a bunch of 0-stars, just bullying [Texas A&M] at the line of scrimmage late in this game," commented 247Sports' Brad Crawford. "Jimbo Fisher's salary is $9.5M. Shawn Clark makes $425K."
"Texas A&M fans seeing Notre Dame fans tonight," tweeted BetMGM.
What an eventful Week 2.