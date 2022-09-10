Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Texas A&M This Saturday Night

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies helmets on the sidelines during the Southwest Classic game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 6 Texas A&M has put on a recruiting clinic in recent years. But the Aggies are still a couple years away from really being an SEC power and it showed with Saturday's loss to App State.

Fans all had the same thing to say about A&M on social media:

"Texas A&M bought the #1 recruiting class just for their team to lose to Appalachian State at home," tweeted the college football subreddit.

"Nick Saban watching Jimbo Fisher and [Texas A&M] get upset," said FanDuel Sportsbook.

"Texas A&M has announced that it's joining the LIV Tour."

"Appalachian State, with a bunch of 0-stars, just bullying [Texas A&M] at the line of scrimmage late in this game," commented 247Sports' Brad Crawford. "Jimbo Fisher's salary is $9.5M. Shawn Clark makes $425K."

"Texas A&M fans seeing Notre Dame fans tonight," tweeted BetMGM.

What an eventful Week 2.