Everyone's Saying Same Thing About The Bucs Offense

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his teammates during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers step on the field for the 2022 season, they'll do so with one of the best offenses in football.

Earlier this afternoon, the team received some welcomed news about star wide receiver Chris Godwin. Despite tearing his ACL and MCL just seven months ago, he'll reportedly participate in training camp with the team.

That's not all the Buccaneers wide receiver news, though. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team also signed former NFL star Julio Jones to a one-year deal.

Football fans flocked to Twitter to react to the latest news. They know this offense will be dangerous.

"Grab the Bucs in your connected Madden franchise leagues. This offense is going to be unstoppable on the game," one person said.

Others know that Tom Brady will be an MVP candidate this season with the weapons at his disposal.

"Godwin is ready for camp and the Bucs sign Julio Jones. Tom Brady’s offense is going to be dangerous. MVP season on the way," the fan said.

Tampa Bay also signed veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph, who will help replace Rob Gronkowski following his retirement.