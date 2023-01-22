Everyone's Saying Same Thing About The Catch Rule Sunday

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - AUGUST 20: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs onto the field before the NFL preseason game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on August 20, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

It wouldn't be a proper NFL playoffs without the catch rule once again becoming a point of contention. And it raised its ugly head once again in today's Bills-Bengals game.

Late in the second quarter, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase seemingly came down with a dazzling touchdown grab that would have given the Bengals a 21-7 lead. But a booth review of the play resulted in the catch being overturned.

By the letter of the law, there was just enough loss of control for the catch to be overturned. But that doesn't make it any less frustrating and the Bengals were ultimately forced to settle for a field goal.

Fans are fuming at how frustrating and inconsistent the catch rule is. They're complaining that it's becoming impossible to enjoy good catches because there's always a chance that they're overturned for the slightest thing:

The catch rule has continued to plague the NFL in one way or another ever since the Dez Bryant incident back in the 2014 playoffs.

In the years since that fateful overturned catch there have been tons of interpretations of the catch rule - each more distinct and frustrating than the last.

If the Bengals wind up losing the game by a few points, there are going to be a ton of angry fans (and players) back in Cincinnati.

Does the league need to modify its catch rule again?