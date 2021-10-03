Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Cowboys Today

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be for real.

That’s what everyone in the NFL world is saying on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are leading the undefeated Carolina Panthers, 33-14, on Sunday.

Dallas has looked great on both sides of the ball. The Cowboys have been led on offense by Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, who are both playing at All-Pro levels. The defense, meanwhile, continues to make big plays, especially Trevon Diggs, who has a league-leading five interceptions.

The Cowboys lost a close one to the Buccaneers in Week 1, but defeated the Chargers in Week 2 and the Eagles in Week 3.

Dallas is for real.

Dallas Cowboys are for real! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 3, 2021

Diggs is legit unreal. 2nd multi pick game of his career and an interception now in every game this season #Cowboys — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 3, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Trevon Diggs AFTER CeeDee Lamb. Amazing. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 3, 2021

#Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs just got another interception. He has 5 on the season. Holy cow. #CARvsDAL — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2021

Cowboys haters last year vs Cowboys haters this year pic.twitter.com/d8G0VSs3lJ — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 3, 2021

it’s the cowboys year — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) October 3, 2021

It’s only Week 4, of course, but the Cowboys appear to be on the verge of a 3-1 start to the regular season.

Dallas is leading Carolina, 33-14, late in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon. If the Cowboys can hold on, they’ll look to move to 4-1 on the season next week against a divisional rival in the New York Giants.