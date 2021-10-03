The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Cowboys Today

Dak Prescott looks on against the Bucs.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be for real.

That’s what everyone in the NFL world is saying on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are leading the undefeated Carolina Panthers, 33-14, on Sunday.

Dallas has looked great on both sides of the ball. The Cowboys have been led on offense by Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, who are both playing at All-Pro levels. The defense, meanwhile, continues to make big plays, especially Trevon Diggs, who has a league-leading five interceptions.

The Cowboys lost a close one to the Buccaneers in Week 1, but defeated the Chargers in Week 2 and the Eagles in Week 3.

Dallas is for real.

It’s only Week 4, of course, but the Cowboys appear to be on the verge of a 3-1 start to the regular season.

Dallas is leading Carolina, 33-14, late in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon. If the Cowboys can hold on, they’ll look to move to 4-1 on the season next week against a divisional rival in the New York Giants.

