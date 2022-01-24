The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About The Divisional Round

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay PackersGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Kicker Robbie Gould #9 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts as he kicks the game-winning filed goal to win the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Is this the best Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs that we’ve ever had?

There’s an argument for that, to be sure.

So far, we’re three games into the Divisional Round, and we’ve seen three classic finishes, with the Bengals, 49ers and Rams all winning.

Cincinnati topped Tennessee on a game-winning field goal, San Francisco upset Green Bay on a game-winning field goal and Los Angeles took down Tampa Bay with a game-winning field goal.

It’s tough to get better than that.

Hopefully the Chiefs vs. Bills game follows suit.

Kansas City is currently leading Buffalo, 23-21, at the start of the fourth quarter.

The game is airing on CBS.

