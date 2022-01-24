Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About The Divisional Round

Is this the best Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs that we’ve ever had?

There’s an argument for that, to be sure.

So far, we’re three games into the Divisional Round, and we’ve seen three classic finishes, with the Bengals, 49ers and Rams all winning.

Cincinnati topped Tennessee on a game-winning field goal, San Francisco upset Green Bay on a game-winning field goal and Los Angeles took down Tampa Bay with a game-winning field goal.

It’s tough to get better than that.

I'll cede to a longtime NFL writer or NFL historian but for me: This is the best Divisional Playoff round I have ever witnessed as an NFL viewer. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 24, 2022

This has to be the best Divisional Round of games in the history of the @NFL — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) January 24, 2022

This has been the best divisional round I’ve ever seen — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) January 24, 2022

NFL divisional round… best weekend in sports. Always. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) January 23, 2022

The divisional round is the best weekend of football. — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) January 23, 2022

Hopefully the Chiefs vs. Bills game follows suit.

Kansas City is currently leading Buffalo, 23-21, at the start of the fourth quarter.

The game is airing on CBS.