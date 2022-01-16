The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About The Eagles On Sunday

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts against Washington.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after rushing for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field on January 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The first Wild Card game of the day is underway, with the No. 2 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the No. 7 seed Philadelphia Eagles.

So far, it’s been all Bucs.

Tampa Bay is leading Philadelphia, 17-0, leading many to question the legitimacy of the Eagles’ record this season. Philadelphia was a deserving playoff team, though they didn’t really beat anyone very good this fall.

Philadelphia was 0-6 against playoff teams this year, with the third easiest schedule in the National Football League.

NFL fans have taken to Twitter to complain about the softness of the Eagles schedule.

There’s still more than a half of football to play, but things aren’t looking very good for the NFC East team on Sunday afternoon.

The Bucs and the Eagles are playing on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.