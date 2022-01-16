Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About The Eagles On Sunday

The first Wild Card game of the day is underway, with the No. 2 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the No. 7 seed Philadelphia Eagles.

So far, it’s been all Bucs.

Tampa Bay is leading Philadelphia, 17-0, leading many to question the legitimacy of the Eagles’ record this season. Philadelphia was a deserving playoff team, though they didn’t really beat anyone very good this fall.

Philadelphia was 0-6 against playoff teams this year, with the third easiest schedule in the National Football League.

For those that point out Eagles are 0-6 this year vs playoff teams And Eagles have the third easiest schedule this year Bucs had second easiest schedule in NFL this season Eagles & Bucs had 10 common opponents Both were 7-3 vs those teams pic.twitter.com/iiK5PzWe01 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 16, 2022

NFL fans have taken to Twitter to complain about the softness of the Eagles schedule.

It's so painful to see these bad teams in the playoffs 😓. Chargers could've won 12 games with the Eagles' schedule — Bolt Beat (@BB_Chargers) January 16, 2022

The Eagles beat 1 (ONE) team with a winning record all season, only reason they’re here is because they were blessed with a bullshit schedule — Jesse (@318_jah) January 16, 2022

eagles fans gonna tweet how they weren’t supposed to be here and the future is theirs lol. your offense is bound to regress, the trenches aren’t getting any younger and you aren’t playing a fourth place schedule next year — ً🛖 (@hut417062) January 16, 2022

There’s still more than a half of football to play, but things aren’t looking very good for the NFC East team on Sunday afternoon.

The Bucs and the Eagles are playing on FOX.