Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Eagles Today

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz against Seattle.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles drops back to pass against the defense of the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in one of the biggest moves of the offseason.

Fast forward to the end of the 2021 regular season and we have a clear winner.

Philadelphia is heading to the playoffs, earning a Wild Card berth in the NFC. Indianapolis, meanwhile, was stunned by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, falling out of the playoff race in the AFC.

Fans have taken to social media to proclaim the Eagles the clear winners of the blockbuster quarterback trade.

There’s not too much to debate right now – the Eagles are the clear winners of the trade at this moment.

Perhaps Carson Wentz will have a big bounce back season in 2022, but for now, the Eagles have to feel extremely good about that move.

