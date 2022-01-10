Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Eagles Today

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in one of the biggest moves of the offseason.

Fast forward to the end of the 2021 regular season and we have a clear winner.

Philadelphia is heading to the playoffs, earning a Wild Card berth in the NFC. Indianapolis, meanwhile, was stunned by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, falling out of the playoff race in the AFC.

Fans have taken to social media to proclaim the Eagles the clear winners of the blockbuster quarterback trade.

The Colts-Eagles trade summary: Colts received: Carson Wentz Eagles received: Top-20 pick, 3rd rd pick, $103M in cap relief Eagles made the playoffs, the Colts did not 👀 pic.twitter.com/FDh4IzwSyz — PFF (@PFF) January 9, 2022

The #Eagles are better off after trading Carson Wentz. That was obvious as soon as the traded happened. They have a better QB. They have more draft assets. They will have more cap space. The organization needed a reset. They got it in a major way with that trade. — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 9, 2022

Jalen Hurts brought a team that was 4-12 last season to the playoffs this season. Carson Wentz missed the playoffs with a team that went 11-5 last season. The Eagles won that trade big time. — Michelle Magdziuk (@BallBlastEm) January 9, 2022

The Eagles after fleecing the Colts in the Carson Wentz trade pic.twitter.com/w3OcFbax9p — Phillip V. McGruder (@McGruderPmac) January 9, 2022

There’s not too much to debate right now – the Eagles are the clear winners of the trade at this moment.

Perhaps Carson Wentz will have a big bounce back season in 2022, but for now, the Eagles have to feel extremely good about that move.