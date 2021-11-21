Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Patriots Today

Watch out, National Football League, the New England Patriots are coming.

The Patriots played on Thursday night, taking down the Atlanta Falcons, 25-0, to improve to 7-4 on the regular season.

New England was then off this Sunday, but the AFC East franchise was still a big winner. Buffalo lost, meaning the Patriots are now in first place in the division.

First place in the AFC East belongs to the New England Patriots 📈 pic.twitter.com/yEeroCnaYf — ESPN (@espn) November 21, 2021

The Patriots appear to be back.

“The Patriots have the division lead and are a game back of the top overall seed. They host the Titans next Sunday with 10 days to prepare,” one fan tweeted.

The Patriots have the division lead and are a game back of the top overall seed. They host the Titans next Sunday with 10 days to prepare. pic.twitter.com/5WKZxKdKKV — #HonkHonk (@ColeyMick) November 21, 2021

“The New England Patriots: back where they belong. Ya love to see it,” another fan tweeted.

“The universe has put things back in place,” one fan added on Twitter.

The universe has put things back in place pic.twitter.com/aBdl1gmsn3 — Patriots Militia (@PatsMilitia) November 21, 2021

It’s shaping up to be a pretty fun finish in the AFC.

“So, with the Bills and Titans both losing, the Patriots now are in first place in the AFC East and just one game back of first place in the AFC. They’re up to third in the conference behind Tennessee and Baltimore,” Zack Cox tweeted.

So, with the Bills and Titans both losing, the Patriots now are in first place in the AFC East and just one game back of first place in the AFC. They’re up to third in the conference behind Tennessee and Baltimore. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 21, 2021

The Patriots are set to host the Titans next Sunday at 1 p.m. E.T.