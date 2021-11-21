The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Patriots Today

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Watch out, National Football League, the New England Patriots are coming.

The Patriots played on Thursday night, taking down the Atlanta Falcons, 25-0, to improve to 7-4 on the regular season.

New England was then off this Sunday, but the AFC East franchise was still a big winner. Buffalo lost, meaning the Patriots are now in first place in the division.

The Patriots appear to be back.

“The Patriots have the division lead and are a game back of the top overall seed. They host the Titans next Sunday with 10 days to prepare,” one fan tweeted.

The New England Patriots: back where they belong. Ya love to see it,” another fan tweeted.

The universe has put things back in place,” one fan added on Twitter.

It’s shaping up to be a pretty fun finish in the AFC.

“So, with the Bills and Titans both losing, the Patriots now are in first place in the AFC East and just one game back of first place in the AFC. They’re up to third in the conference behind Tennessee and Baltimore,” Zack Cox tweeted.

The Patriots are set to host the Titans next Sunday at 1 p.m. E.T.

