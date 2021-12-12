Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Today’s NFL Games

There’s no such thing as a bad NFL Sunday. Every Sunday we get during the football season is a precious one.

However, today’s NFL Sunday has not been very good – not yet, anyway.

So far this Sunday, it’s been a lot of uncompetitive and ugly contests across the league. Here’s a glimpse at some of the action:

Cowboys leading Washington, 24-0

Chiefs leading Raiders, 38-9

Browns leading Ravens, 24-9

Titans leading Jaguars, 17-0

Woof.

This is like 7 bad Thursday games all at 1 o’clock. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) December 12, 2021

He’s not wrong.

Only three of the seven games going on right now have less than a 17-point differential. Those three games are being played by six teams with losing records. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 12, 2021

Hopefully the NFL’s late afternoon and Sunday night games can deliver, because the 1 p.m. E.T. window has not gone very well.

Thankfully, we have some good matchups in the 4 p.m. window. The Sunday night game should be fun, too, with the Packers hosting the Bears.