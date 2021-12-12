The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Today’s NFL Games

A detail view of an NFL football as the Buffalo Bills play the Washington Redskins at FedExField.(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

There’s no such thing as a bad NFL Sunday. Every Sunday we get during the football season is a precious one.

However, today’s NFL Sunday has not been very good – not yet, anyway.

So far this Sunday, it’s been a lot of uncompetitive and ugly contests across the league. Here’s a glimpse at some of the action:

  • Cowboys leading Washington, 24-0
  • Chiefs leading Raiders, 38-9
  • Browns leading Ravens, 24-9
  • Titans leading Jaguars, 17-0

Woof.

He’s not wrong.

Hopefully the NFL’s late afternoon and Sunday night games can deliver, because the 1 p.m. E.T. window has not gone very well.

Thankfully, we have some good matchups in the 4 p.m. window. The Sunday night game should be fun, too, with the Packers hosting the Bears.

