Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tom Brady, Antonio Brown

The NFL world is going pretty crazy over what happened with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday.

On Sunday, Brown appeared to quit the Buccaneers-Jets game in the middle of the contest.

Brown ripped his pads off and exited the field in a truly bizarre scene at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Here’s what happened:

You get what you sign up for with Antonio Brown. pic.twitter.com/BOUUiDtWlr — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 2, 2022

What led to this?

We’re not sure, exactly.

However, many are pointing out that you get what you deserve with Antonio Brown. Others are pointing back to when Brown lived with Tom Brady and his family.

Imagine Tom Brady letting this known psycho live with his wife and kids. https://t.co/ofAGtQFoT9 — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) January 2, 2022

Yes, Antonio Brown did live with Tom Brady for a while.

“Anyone is welcome to stay over my house. I’ve had a lot of people over during the season and offseason,” Brady said. “Teammates are important to me. That’s part of what makes football so special, the relationships you build with the guys you play with. This year is no different.”

Brady added:

“He’s just getting settled and l know he’s looking for places,” Brady said. “It’s nice to have him around. It’s a big transition for him moving across the state not knowing anyone. I’m just trying to be a good teammate and help somebody out.”

Antonio Brown might be looking for a new NFL home soon, though.