Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tom Brady On Sunday

Everyone’s saying the same thing about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday morning.

For years, many have compared Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Brady. While Brady has the team accolades, some believe that Rodgers is the more-talented quarterback.

That narrative has been mostly pushed away now, though.

Following the Packers’ loss to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round, fans have had enough of the Rodgers-Brady comparisons.

Legally speaking, nobody is ever allowed to say Aaron Rodgers is better than Tom Brady ever again after this game. Guy’s just not a winner — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) January 23, 2022

if you had told me at any time between 2005 and 2020 that Tom Brady would become more sympathetic than Aaron Rodgers I would’ve assumed Rodgers killed someone in a hit-and-run — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers is 11-10 in his postseason career. Tom Brady is 35-11. Stop pretending there is any sort of competition here. #GoBucs #GoPackGo #FTTB — CHRIS TORELLO (@TorelloSports) January 23, 2022

Career postseason wins vs NFC teams Tom Brady 10

Aaron Rodgers 10 Years spent as a starter in the NFC Tom Brady 2

Aaron Rodgers 14 pic.twitter.com/u9c6ez1twM — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 17, 2022

Brady and the Buccaneers, meanwhile, are set to play the Rams for a spot in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff between Tampa Bay and Los Angeles is set for 3 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.