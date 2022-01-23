Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tom Brady On Sunday

The Spun

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom BradyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Everyone’s saying the same thing about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday morning.

For years, many have compared Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Brady. While Brady has the team accolades, some believe that Rodgers is the more-talented quarterback.

That narrative has been mostly pushed away now, though.

Following the Packers’ loss to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round, fans have had enough of the Rodgers-Brady comparisons.

Brady and the Buccaneers, meanwhile, are set to play the Rams for a spot in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff between Tampa Bay and Los Angeles is set for 3 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.

