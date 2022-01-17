Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tony Romo Today

Back in 2016, the Dallas Cowboys stuck with rookie Dak Prescott at quarterback, rather than giving the team back to Tony Romo, who suffered an injury in the preseason.

The Cowboys were unable to make a deep playoff run that year, losing to the Packers in the Divisional Round. Dallas is staring at another early postseason exit on Sunday, too.

Dallas is trailing San Francisco, 23-7, on Sunday afternoon.

Fans are joking on social media that part of Romo has to enjoy watching Prescott struggle at the quarterback position after what happened in 2016.

i’ll never forgive them for not starting romo over dak in 2016 — tim cato (@tim_cato) January 16, 2022

How many times has Tony Romo said "Dak's holding on to the ball way too long"? Well we've all been saying it — The Silver & Blue (@TheSilverBlue2) January 16, 2022

Romo is a better man than me. I would he hating on every mistake dak makes if I were him — kyle (@knicks_tape99) January 16, 2022

Is it just me, or does Tony Romo always tries to throw shade towards Dak and the offense? — TYLERRUSSELLFISHING (@trussellfishing) January 16, 2022

The game is airing on CBS.