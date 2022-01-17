The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tony Romo Today

Tony Romo on the sideline with a headset on.ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 20: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Back in 2016, the Dallas Cowboys stuck with rookie Dak Prescott at quarterback, rather than giving the team back to Tony Romo, who suffered an injury in the preseason.

The Cowboys were unable to make a deep playoff run that year, losing to the Packers in the Divisional Round. Dallas is staring at another early postseason exit on Sunday, too.

Dallas is trailing San Francisco, 23-7, on Sunday afternoon.

Fans are joking on social media that part of Romo has to enjoy watching Prescott struggle at the quarterback position after what happened in 2016.

The game is airing on CBS.

