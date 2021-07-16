The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Trae Young Today

Trae Young playing for the Atlanta Hawks.OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks stands on the court during their game against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on November 13, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

With the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo quickly approaching, Team USA doesn’t have much time to replace two missing players from its original roster.

On Thursday, Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal was forced to withdrawal from the Olympic roster after entering COVID-19 protocols. Earlier today, five-time NBA All Star Kevin Love also pulled his name from the roster as he battles a right calf injury he suffered earlier this year.

So who will join the U.S. roster in their place?

One player seemingly made his pitch for the job on Twitter Thursday. Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young posted a telling clip of Isiah Thomas from The Last Dance documentary, explaining how he “met the criteria” for the 1992 “Dream Team” roster, but was not selected.

NBA fans from around the league agree with the rising superstar. It seems most Team USA supporters would love to see Young in Tokyo this summer.

Like Isiah Thomas in 1992, Young may be getting held off the roster because of some beef with members of Team USA. Ex-Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce, who claimed his point guard wasn’t ready to join the roster in 2020, is an assistant for this year’s squad.

After Team USA’s second straight loss to Australia in pre-Olympic exhibitions, Young seemingly had a response for his former coach and the squad that snubbed him:

There’s no doubt that Young would make a solid addition to this year’s weak (compared to previous years) U.S. roster. In his first postseason appearance this year, the third-year pro averaged a blistering 28.8 points and 9.5 assists per game. His elite playmaking ability would certainly help fill a void on a team packed full of pure scorers.

Knicks forward Julius Randle, Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, Sixers veteran Tobias Harris and Rockets up-and-coming big man Christian Wood are all potential replacements as well.

Who do you think should claim these two open spots?


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.