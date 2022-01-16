Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Troy Aikman Sunday

Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett was flagged early in the first quarter for a roughing the passer call on Tom Brady. And FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman wasn’t too pleased with the official’s judgement.

Barnett got to TB12 a bit late, but appeared to pull up once making contact with Brady. Not even wrapping him up and taking up to the ground.

Should this be roughing the passer? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/udOkjO16vW — PFF (@PFF) January 16, 2022

“I mean you can’t go low but c’mon,” Aikman exclaimed.

A number of viewers and media members could hear the frustration in the Hall of Fame quarterback’s voice as he tried to make sense of the flag.

“When Troy Aikman passionately disagrees with a penalty call against the Eagles… You know you made a bad call,” tweeted Russ Joy.

“Aikman exclaiming, ‘Come on!’ on ridiculous late hit call involving Brady, sounded as if he was speaking for all quarterbacks past,” remarked New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand.

The roughing call erased what could’ve been a key third down. But instead, Brady was able to march down the field for six and take an early touchdown lead.