Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tua Tagovailoa Today

Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday morning.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after being sacked against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins are one-plus season into the Tua Tagovailoa era and, so far, it hasn’t been going very well.

Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has struggled with injuries and inconsistent play early in his professional career. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star has not lived up to his pre-NFL Draft hype.

While Tagovailoa has played OK on Sunday morning against the Jaguars – he’s 29 of 41 for 295 yards, two touchdowns and one interception – everyone continues to remind the Dolphins that they could’ve had Justin Herbert.

Herbert, who went to the Chargers at No. 6 overall, has looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL early in his career.

“Selecting Tua Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert feels like it’s going to go down as one of the most infamous draft picks in NFL history,” Tim Kelly tweeted.

Many will agree.

It’s still early of course, but so far, Herbert has been the much better quarterback – and it hasn’t been close.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.