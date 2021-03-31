Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The USC-Gonzaga Game

The game of basketball just looks easy for the Gonzaga Bulldogs in 2021.

Through an NCAA Tournament chock full of exciting upsets and closely-contested contests, the No. 1 overall seeded Zags have cruised to an Elite Eight matchup with the No. 6 seed USC Trojans. Each of their games so far this tournament have been decided by double-digit victories — and that streak doesn’t look to be ending anytime soon.

With a 49-30 lead at halftime, the Bulldogs are right on track to continue their season-long dominance.

If the lead stays at 10+ by the end of the contest, Gonzaga will further their NCAA Division 1 record to 27 straight double-digit victories.

Shooting 54.1 percent (20/37) from the field, Mark Few’s talented squad seems to be getting anything they want on the offensive end. With this fantastic display of seamless ball movement to find open shots, the game almost looks effortless for the Zags.

The college basketball world knew Gonzaga was good, but the verdict is really in with tonight’s performance.

Is it possible Gonzaga is even better than we thought? — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 30, 2021

Zags look so comfortable. Like it’s a scrimmage in Spokane. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) March 30, 2021

Gonzaga is dominating the best team in the Pac-12 (who's led by a top 5 pick) without their first team All-American even doing a damn thing yet lol — Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) March 30, 2021

Gonzaga just plays BEAUTIFUL BASKETBALL. On another level 📈 (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/6Tx6ZASVDS — Overtime (@overtime) March 30, 2021

Usually when a team is boat-racing an opponent like this is in a tournament game, blazing away from three-point range is part of the equation. Gonzaga has made one three. They're just destroying USC in half court offense and in turning turnovers into points. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 30, 2021

Gonzaga is one of the best examples I can remember of a team whose offense is so great it makes the other team bad on offense out of fear and pressure. — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) March 30, 2021

It is almost like Gonzaga is an absolute machine and Southern Cal has transfers from Santa Clara, Rice, and Utah Valley playing big minutes. — Walker Carey (@walkerRcarey) March 30, 2021

Zone doesn't work against Gonzaga. Man doesn't work. I'm not sure six defenders would work. — CJ Moore (@CJMooreHoops) March 31, 2021

Sophomore forward Drew Timme and freshman guard Jalen Suggs currently lead the way for the Bulldogs with a combined 28 points at the half.

Projected top-five NBA Draft pick Evan Mobley (8 halftime points) and the Trojans will need to pick it up on both ends of the floor if they want to draw the game closer in the second half.