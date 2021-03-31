The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The USC-Gonzaga Game

Drew Timme on the court for Gonzaga basketball.FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 27: Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts during the first half against the Auburn Tigers during the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on November 27, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The game of basketball just looks easy for the Gonzaga Bulldogs in 2021.

Through an NCAA Tournament chock full of exciting upsets and closely-contested contests, the No. 1 overall seeded Zags have cruised to an Elite Eight matchup with the No. 6 seed USC Trojans. Each of their games so far this tournament have been decided by double-digit victories — and that streak doesn’t look to be ending anytime soon.

With a 49-30 lead at halftime, the Bulldogs are right on track to continue their season-long dominance.

If the lead stays at 10+ by the end of the contest, Gonzaga will further their NCAA Division 1 record to 27 straight double-digit victories.

Shooting 54.1 percent (20/37) from the field, Mark Few’s talented squad seems to be getting anything they want on the offensive end. With this fantastic display of seamless ball movement to find open shots, the game almost looks effortless for the Zags.

The college basketball world knew Gonzaga was good, but the verdict is really in with tonight’s performance.

Sophomore forward Drew Timme and freshman guard Jalen Suggs currently lead the way for the Bulldogs with a combined 28 points at the half.

Projected top-five NBA Draft pick Evan Mobley (8 halftime points) and the Trojans will need to pick it up on both ends of the floor if they want to draw the game closer in the second half.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.