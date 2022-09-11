Everyone's Saying Same Thing About USC This Saturday Night
USC is looking scary on Saturday night.
The Trojans are putting it on Stanford; forcing turnovers and answering any questions fans had about the team's offensive line. It definitely got the attention of the college football world:
"USC makes the playoffs this year and go to the championship.. my college bold prediction," projected Dez Bryant.
"Very pleased with my [USC] to the playoff prediction," said Dan Wolken.
"ANNOUNCEMENT: It is with great sadness on this most terrible of days that I have to announce that USC is back. Big back. Scary back. Playoff back. Bad news back," tweeted Barstool's Chief.
"A game & a half in, it’s time for me to reevaluate my [USC] isn’t a College Football Playoff contender take. This offense is unstoppable."
Exciting to think what this team could be when they really put it all together.