Everyone's Saying Same Thing About USC This Saturday Night

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 09: A USC Trojans helmet on the field before the college football game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 9, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

USC is looking scary on Saturday night.

The Trojans are putting it on Stanford; forcing turnovers and answering any questions fans had about the team's offensive line. It definitely got the attention of the college football world:

"USC makes the playoffs this year and go to the championship.. my college bold prediction," projected Dez Bryant.

"Very pleased with my [USC] to the playoff prediction," said Dan Wolken.

"ANNOUNCEMENT: It is with great sadness on this most terrible of days that I have to announce that USC is back. Big back. Scary back. Playoff back. Bad news back," tweeted Barstool's Chief.

"A game & a half in, it’s time for me to reevaluate my [USC] isn’t a College Football Playoff contender take. This offense is unstoppable."

Exciting to think what this team could be when they really put it all together.