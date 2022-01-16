Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Cowboys Fans Right Now

Well, that wasn’t inspiring…

The Cowboys are already trailing the 49ers, 7-0, early in the first quarter of Sunday afternoon’s NFC Wild Card game on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas entered Sunday afternoon’s game as a small favorite over San Francisco. However, many believed that the Cowboys defense would struggle against the 49ers’ powerful offense.

So far, those predictions have been proven correct. The 49ers marched right down the field for an opening score on Sunday afternoon.

CBS analyst Tony Romo summed up how every Dallas Cowboys fan is feeling right now.

“You’re nervous right now if you’re a Cowboys fan,” he said.

You can say that again.

Of course, it’s still very early. The Cowboys’ offense will need to put some points on the board pretty soon, though.

Dallas and San Francisco are playing on CBS.