Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Jerry Jones On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys v Houston TexansHOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 7: Owner Jerry Jones and his wife Gene of the Dallas Cowboys on the field before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Houston, Texans. The Texans defeated the Cowboys in overtime 19-16. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Don’t be surprised if Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tries to make a strong run at New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton this offseason.

That’s what everyone in the NFL world is saying on Sunday morning following the Sean Payton reports, anyway.

Sunday morning, NFL Network reported that Payton could opt to not return to New Orleans in 2022.

However, if Payton chooses to not return to New Orleans, a year off is the likely option. Don’t be surprised if Jones tries to make a big push for the head coach, though.

Jones made it clear earlier this week that he was furious with how the Cowboys’ season ended. He has yet to make an official decision on his coaching staff.

“I’ve got a lot to think about regarding these coaches,” Jones said, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

However, Jones has yet to divulge his thinking process with said decisions.

“I won’t get in to any conversations that I’ve had with anybody relative to anything to do with staff,” Jones said.

Perhaps Sunday’s Sean Payton news will change Jones’ mind.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.