Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Mike Tomlin, Antonio Brown

NFL fans are praising Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin following the wild scene with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday.

Brown, who began his career with Pittsburgh, appeared to quit mid-game during Tampa Bay’s contest against the New York Jets.

The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and pads and sprinted into the locker room in a truly wild scene.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

Many have since taken to social media to praise Tomlin for how he was able to handle things during Brown’s time in Pittsburgh.

“Credit to Mike Tomlin, he had both Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell for years and kept that circus under control,” one fan tweeted.

Credit to Mike Tomlin, he had both Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell for years and kept that circus under control. — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) January 2, 2022

“By all accounts AB has always been like this but the Steelers were able to contain it for 9 years… and that’s pretty incredible,” another fan added.

By all accounts AB has always been like this but the Steelers were able to contain it for 9 years… and that’s pretty incredible — Michael Beck (@MichaelBeck56) January 2, 2022

“Mike Tomlin deserves some kind of retractive award for dealing with that crap so well for so many years,” one fan added.

Mike Tomlin deserves some kind of retractive award for dealing with that crap so well for so many years. — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 2, 2022

Hey, they have a point.