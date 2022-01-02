The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Mike Tomlin, Antonio Brown

Mike Tomlin wearing a Steelers hat in Pittsburgh.PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the second quarter during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on December 31, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

NFL fans are praising Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin following the wild scene with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday.

Brown, who began his career with Pittsburgh, appeared to quit mid-game during Tampa Bay’s contest against the New York Jets.

The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and pads and sprinted into the locker room in a truly wild scene.

Many have since taken to social media to praise Tomlin for how he was able to handle things during Brown’s time in Pittsburgh.

“Credit to Mike Tomlin, he had both Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell for years and kept that circus under control,” one fan tweeted.

“By all accounts AB has always been like this but the Steelers were able to contain it for 9 years… and that’s pretty incredible,” another fan added.

Mike Tomlin deserves some kind of retractive award for dealing with that crap so well for so many years,” one fan added.

Hey, they have a point.

