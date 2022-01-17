The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tony Pollard Today

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Running back Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Should Tony Pollard be the Cowboys’ starting running back in 2022?

The Cowboys backup running back often looked more explosive than Ezekiel Elliott over the course of the 2021 season. Pollard had more burst in the running game, while Elliott is still the superior blocker in pass protection.

There’s also the fact that Elliott was playing through an injury toward the end of the season. He revealed postgame that he was battling a partially torn PCL.

Still, many feel that Pollard is deserving of a bigger role in 2022 – perhaps even as starter.

“Nothing is wrong with bringing zeke in on pass protection, short yardage and giving TP a breather…he’s already got his money and he seems like a team first guy anyway,” one fan tweeted.

“Trade zeke for a veteran in the secondary on defense. Free some cap space up too resign all our free agents,” another fan suggested.

“Only assuming the back and front offices change. Dallas does not have a culture of winning. They strive for mediocrity apparently,” one fan added.

One thing is clear: Pollard needs a bigger role in 2022.

The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 23-17, on Sunday afternoon.

San Francisco is off to the Divisional Round, where they will meet Green Bay.

