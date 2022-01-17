Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tony Pollard Today

Should Tony Pollard be the Cowboys’ starting running back in 2022?

The Cowboys backup running back often looked more explosive than Ezekiel Elliott over the course of the 2021 season. Pollard had more burst in the running game, while Elliott is still the superior blocker in pass protection.

There’s also the fact that Elliott was playing through an injury toward the end of the season. He revealed postgame that he was battling a partially torn PCL.

Still, many feel that Pollard is deserving of a bigger role in 2022 – perhaps even as starter.

Tony Pollard not only SHOULD be the Cowboys starting RB next year, he NEEDS to be DAL's starting RB next year — John Owning (@JohnOwning) January 17, 2022

“Nothing is wrong with bringing zeke in on pass protection, short yardage and giving TP a breather…he’s already got his money and he seems like a team first guy anyway,” one fan tweeted.

“Trade zeke for a veteran in the secondary on defense. Free some cap space up too resign all our free agents,” another fan suggested.

“Only assuming the back and front offices change. Dallas does not have a culture of winning. They strive for mediocrity apparently,” one fan added.

One thing is clear: Pollard needs a bigger role in 2022.

It's got to be incredibly frustrating for Tony Pollard to be this good and average only 5 carries per game in the last three weeks. https://t.co/B4SBtRsaZO — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 17, 2022

The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 23-17, on Sunday afternoon.

San Francisco is off to the Divisional Round, where they will meet Green Bay.