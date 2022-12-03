Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Alabama Amid TCU's Struggles

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide leads the team onto the field prior to facing the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Ol' Saint Nick might be at it again.

As TCU struggled with No. 10 Kansas State in the Big-12 Championship game, fans started to come to terms with the very real possibility that Alabama could once again find itself back in the College Football Playoff.

"Alabama fans hyping up Kansas State to blowout TCU to give the Tide a shot at the CFP," one user said.

"Alabama came in fourth in the SEC this year. They have no business in any playoff discussion," commented Outkick's Clay Travis. "If TCU loses to Kansas State, I still think they are in the playoff. But if you are taking an SEC team with two losses to replace them it has to be Tennessee."

"Understand the argument against Alabama not getting in CFP but guessing Georgia, Michigan, and TCU staffs would prefer to see anyone other than Alabama as No. 4 seed," tweeted Jim Nagy.

"Alabama sneaking into the College Football Playoff after USC and TCU’s collapses:"

"Everyone understands that we're a TCU loss from having a legitimate conversation about whether Alabama is in the playoff or not, right," asked FOX Sports Radio's Aaron Torres.

Can't keep 'em down.