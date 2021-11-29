Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Baker Mayfield Tonight

The 2021 NFL regular season was seen by many as a make-or-break year for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
So far, it’s been a lot more of a break it year.
Mayfield, who’s been dealing with several injuries throughout the season, is not having the kind of “I deserve a massive contract extension” season he was hoping for.
Sunday night, it’s been more of the same.
The Browns are trailing the Ravens, 13-10, on Sunday night. Mayfield has completed just 17 of 33 passes for 240 yards and 1 touchdown.
Some had thought that Mayfield would perform better without Odell Beckham Jr., but that hasn’t really been the case.
Baker Mayfield with and without OBJ pic.twitter.com/bHE7jnGbnK
— Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) November 29, 2021
To be fair to Mayfield, though, Lamar Jackson hasn’t looked very good, either.
Baker Mayfield
10/22
128 yards
64.2 rating
Lamar Jackson
10/17
74 yards
3 INT
29.7 rating
😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/aa1Di2WFXp
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 29, 2021
Both Jackson and Mayfield are seeking contract extensions. NFL insider Charles Robinson joked that maybe both teams should take a pass…
Maybe we just take both of these QBs into their fifth year options without an extension. pic.twitter.com/UiwDe5JQ2O
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 29, 2021
The Browns and the Ravens are playing on NBC.