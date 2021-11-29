Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Baker Mayfield Tonight

The 2021 NFL regular season was seen by many as a make-or-break year for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

So far, it’s been a lot more of a break it year.

Mayfield, who’s been dealing with several injuries throughout the season, is not having the kind of “I deserve a massive contract extension” season he was hoping for.

Sunday night, it’s been more of the same.

The Browns are trailing the Ravens, 13-10, on Sunday night. Mayfield has completed just 17 of 33 passes for 240 yards and 1 touchdown.

Some had thought that Mayfield would perform better without Odell Beckham Jr., but that hasn’t really been the case.

Baker Mayfield with and without OBJ pic.twitter.com/bHE7jnGbnK — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) November 29, 2021

To be fair to Mayfield, though, Lamar Jackson hasn’t looked very good, either.

Baker Mayfield

10/22

128 yards

64.2 rating Lamar Jackson

10/17

74 yards

3 INT

29.7 rating 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/aa1Di2WFXp — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 29, 2021

Both Jackson and Mayfield are seeking contract extensions. NFL insider Charles Robinson joked that maybe both teams should take a pass…

Maybe we just take both of these QBs into their fifth year options without an extension. pic.twitter.com/UiwDe5JQ2O — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 29, 2021

