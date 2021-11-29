The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Baker Mayfield Tonight

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Sunday against the Jets.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 27: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 27, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The 2021 NFL regular season was seen by many as a make-or-break year for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

So far, it’s been a lot more of a break it year.

Mayfield, who’s been dealing with several injuries throughout the season, is not having the kind of “I deserve a massive contract extension” season he was hoping for.

Sunday night, it’s been more of the same.

The Browns are trailing the Ravens, 13-10, on Sunday night. Mayfield has completed just 17 of 33 passes for 240 yards and 1 touchdown.

Some had thought that Mayfield would perform better without Odell Beckham Jr., but that hasn’t really been the case.

To be fair to Mayfield, though, Lamar Jackson hasn’t looked very good, either.

Both Jackson and Mayfield are seeking contract extensions. NFL insider Charles Robinson joked that maybe both teams should take a pass…

The Browns and the Ravens are playing on NBC.

