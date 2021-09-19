Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Bill Belichick Today

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is having an absolutely brutal day against the New England Patriots. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has thrown four interceptions as his team is getting blown out by their divisional rival.

But while Wilson is having a brutal day, it likely says more about the head coach he’s facing.

Rookie quarterbacks always seem to struggle against Bill Belichick. The New England Patriots head coach always seems to know how to make life miserable for first-year quarterbacks.

Wilson will probably be fine.

“Zach Wilson will be fine. Bill Belichick has made plenty of young quarterbacks look like this,” Pro Football Talk tweeted.

The NFL world is in agreement: facing Bill Belichick as a rookie quarterback is almost always a disaster.

The Patriots are leading the Jets, 22-6, on Sunday afternoon.

New England is coming off a Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Jets, meanwhile, are eyeing an 0-2 start following the Week 1 loss to the Carolina Panthers.